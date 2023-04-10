News you can trust since 1737
In Pictures: Violence has erupted during an illegal dissident republican march in Londonderry

A number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover

By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked

Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

Dissident Republicans on Central Drive in the Creggan area of Londonderry prepare to take part in the Easter Monday parade through the area, where authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

A PSNI vehicle leaves the area after being hit by petrol bombs ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney

