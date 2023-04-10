In Pictures: Violence has erupted during an illegal dissident republican march in Londonderry

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked
1. Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.
2. Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.
3. Dissident Republicans on Central Drive in the Creggan area of Londonderry prepare to take part in the Easter Monday parade through the area, where authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.
4. A PSNI vehicle leaves the area after being hit by petrol bombs ahead of a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Authorities have increased security measures in response to the unnotified parades being held in Derry. Picture date: Monday April 10, 2023.
