News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Increasing concern for missing Paul Owens who was last seen on Saturday night

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Paul Owens.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

Paul was last seen on Portland Avenue heading in the direction of Ballyclare Road at 8pm on 10/06/23.

He was last seen wearing black cargo tracksuit bottoms, a blue/grey top and was carrying a distinctive hold all bag with his name on it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul is described as being 6ft 2ins tall with short brown hair and blue eyes. He us 29-years-old.

Most Popular

The public is now being asked for anyone who knows of Paul's whereabouts please contact 101 and quote serial number 328 of 11/06/23.

Read More
NI weather: Met Office issue Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to wreak h...
Paul OwensPaul Owens
Paul Owens