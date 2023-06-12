Increasing concern for missing Paul Owens who was last seen on Saturday night

Paul was last seen on Portland Avenue heading in the direction of Ballyclare Road at 8pm on 10/06/23.

He was last seen wearing black cargo tracksuit bottoms, a blue/grey top and was carrying a distinctive hold all bag with his name on it.

Paul is described as being 6ft 2ins tall with short brown hair and blue eyes. He us 29-years-old.

The public is now being asked for anyone who knows of Paul's whereabouts please contact 101 and quote serial number 328 of 11/06/23.