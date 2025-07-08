Indeterminate sentence for man who killed friend near beach

A 42-year-old man has been handed an indeterminate sentence, with a minimum of eight years in jail, for killing his friend in an attack near a beach in Portrush.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Murray, with an address at Maghaberry prison, was sentenced in Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday after last week pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Paul Rowlands, 46, in July 2022.

Murray, who has a history of alcohol problems and mental health issues, pleaded guilty on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to mental abnormality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passing sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said the indeterminate sentence would give parole commissioners the responsibility for determining whether Murray was safe to be released after the eight-year tariff elapsed.

Paul Rowlands' sister Cheryl Burns (right) reads out a family statement to media as she accompanied by her niece Leanne Rowlands (centre) and Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey (left) outside Belfast Crown Court after the sentencing of Jason Murray for the manslaughter of Mr Rowlands, who died in Portrush in 2022. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He warned Murray that if he did not change his ways in custody his time in prison would “likely far exceed eight years”.

Mr Rowlands, who was originally from England, and Murray had become friends while both were sleeping rough in Portrush in 2022.

The pair become involved in a physical altercation in the Bath Terrace area of the town on July 17 that year.

Mr Rowlands was later found unresponsive in the area.

Undated handout photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland of Jason Murray who has been handed an indeterminate sentence, with a minimum of eight years in jail, for killing his friend in an attack near a beach in Portrush. Murray, with an address at Maghaberry prison, was sentenced in Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday after last week pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Paul Rowlands, 46, in July 2022. Issue date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: PSNI/PA Wire

He died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After sentence was passed, PSNI Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said Mr Rowlands, who was from Cambridge, was “a much-loved father of five”.

“Paul had been on an extended stay in Portrush from the beginning of June 2022, and was planning to return to England at the end of July,” she said.

“Following a report to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Paul was found injured and unresponsive in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush in the early hours of Monday 18 July in 2022.

Undated handout photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland of of Paul Rowlands, with his daughter Lucy. Jason Murray has been handed an indeterminate sentence, with a minimum of eight years in jail, for killing his friend in an attack near a beach in Portrush. Murray, with an address at Maghaberry prison, was sentenced in Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday after last week pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Paul Rowlands, 46, in July 2022. Issue date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: PSNI/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Jason Murray was arrested that Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Murray later admitted to assaulting Paul during an argument, but maintained he had left him alive and well.”

Detective Inspector McGarvey continued: “We’re grateful to those witnesses who came forward to support our investigation.

“A number of witnesses, who saw the two men in and around the area on Sunday 17 July, described both consuming alcohol and arguing.

“Another gave an account of the actual attack, describing how the defendant assaulted the victim while he lay vulnerable on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Rowlands sustained heavy bruising to his ear and a laceration to the side of his head.

“A post-mortem examination confirmed that, tragically, he died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt impact to the head.”

She added: “This was the most senseless and tragic loss of a man’s life, in an attack fuelled by alcohol.

“Here, a verbal altercation followed by physical blows has had the most devastating and irreversible of consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has now been held accountable.

“At the same time, Paul’s family have suffered unimaginably and I’m deeply aware that their heartache goes on.

“My thoughts, and that of my team, remain with them.”

Mr Rowlands’ daughter Leanne Rowlands paid tribute to him in a statement on behalf of the family.

“Dad was at the heart of our big family.

“He was a father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather – and he was loved by us all, more than I can say,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was the most loving son to his mum and dad, June and Tony.

“And, in turn, he was a brilliant dad to me and my four younger siblings, Lucy, Ria, Laura and Ryan.

“Dad was our rock, and his cruel and untimely death has turned our worlds upside down.

“Our lives will never be the same again.

“Paul’s granddaughter was just 10 months old when his life was taken, and there’s a new grandson in the world now too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ll never have the joy of knowing their grandad and, believe me, he would simply have adored and spoilt them both.

“We remember his warmth and brilliant sense of humour.

“He was quiet to the outside world but, to us, he was great fun.

“He loved Doctor Who and Man United, and we all remember his sweet tooth!

“He always had a little stash of chocolates down the side of the sofa, supposedly just for him but he would always share them with us kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He loved us, his nieces and nephews too, more than anything in the world.

“The last three years have been so hard for us all and, while the sentence has now been passed, I know we have sad days ahead.

“Nothing will bring this gentle soul back.

“My family would like to thank the Police Service for their support right throughout this investigation.