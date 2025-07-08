Indeterminate sentence for man who killed friend near beach
Jason Murray, with an address at Maghaberry prison, was sentenced in Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday after last week pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Paul Rowlands, 46, in July 2022.
Murray, who has a history of alcohol problems and mental health issues, pleaded guilty on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to mental abnormality.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said the indeterminate sentence would give parole commissioners the responsibility for determining whether Murray was safe to be released after the eight-year tariff elapsed.
He warned Murray that if he did not change his ways in custody his time in prison would “likely far exceed eight years”.
Mr Rowlands, who was originally from England, and Murray had become friends while both were sleeping rough in Portrush in 2022.
The pair become involved in a physical altercation in the Bath Terrace area of the town on July 17 that year.
Mr Rowlands was later found unresponsive in the area.
He died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma.
After sentence was passed, PSNI Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said Mr Rowlands, who was from Cambridge, was “a much-loved father of five”.
“Paul had been on an extended stay in Portrush from the beginning of June 2022, and was planning to return to England at the end of July,” she said.
“Following a report to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Paul was found injured and unresponsive in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush in the early hours of Monday 18 July in 2022.
“Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“Jason Murray was arrested that Monday evening.
“Murray later admitted to assaulting Paul during an argument, but maintained he had left him alive and well.”
Detective Inspector McGarvey continued: “We’re grateful to those witnesses who came forward to support our investigation.
“A number of witnesses, who saw the two men in and around the area on Sunday 17 July, described both consuming alcohol and arguing.
“Another gave an account of the actual attack, describing how the defendant assaulted the victim while he lay vulnerable on the ground.
“Mr Rowlands sustained heavy bruising to his ear and a laceration to the side of his head.
“A post-mortem examination confirmed that, tragically, he died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt impact to the head.”
She added: “This was the most senseless and tragic loss of a man’s life, in an attack fuelled by alcohol.
“Here, a verbal altercation followed by physical blows has had the most devastating and irreversible of consequences.
“Working with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has now been held accountable.
“At the same time, Paul’s family have suffered unimaginably and I’m deeply aware that their heartache goes on.
“My thoughts, and that of my team, remain with them.”
Mr Rowlands’ daughter Leanne Rowlands paid tribute to him in a statement on behalf of the family.
“Dad was at the heart of our big family.
“He was a father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather – and he was loved by us all, more than I can say,” she said.
“He was the most loving son to his mum and dad, June and Tony.
“And, in turn, he was a brilliant dad to me and my four younger siblings, Lucy, Ria, Laura and Ryan.
“Dad was our rock, and his cruel and untimely death has turned our worlds upside down.
“Our lives will never be the same again.
“Paul’s granddaughter was just 10 months old when his life was taken, and there’s a new grandson in the world now too.
“They’ll never have the joy of knowing their grandad and, believe me, he would simply have adored and spoilt them both.
“We remember his warmth and brilliant sense of humour.
“He was quiet to the outside world but, to us, he was great fun.
“He loved Doctor Who and Man United, and we all remember his sweet tooth!
“He always had a little stash of chocolates down the side of the sofa, supposedly just for him but he would always share them with us kids.
“He loved us, his nieces and nephews too, more than anything in the world.
“The last three years have been so hard for us all and, while the sentence has now been passed, I know we have sad days ahead.
“Nothing will bring this gentle soul back.
“My family would like to thank the Police Service for their support right throughout this investigation.
“And we’re keen to thank everyone for words and acts of kindness, which have honestly meant so much.”