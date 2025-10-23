Information and witnesses appeal by the PSNI after burglary report at a property in Newry

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:10 BST
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a house in Newryplaceholder image
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a house in Newry
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a property in the Shandon Park area of Newry.

Detective Constable Middleton said officers received a report that the house was entered sometime between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 22.

Most Popular

Detective Constable Middleton said: “It appears entry was gained through a back door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine what, if anything, was taken from the house that was ransacked, and unoccupied at the time.”

Police are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, or who has dash-cam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1403 of 22/10/25.

Information can also be provided online via the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice