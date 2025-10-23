Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a house in Newry

Detective Constable Middleton said officers received a report that the house was entered sometime between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 22.

Detective Constable Middleton said: “It appears entry was gained through a back door.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine what, if anything, was taken from the house that was ransacked, and unoccupied at the time.”

Police are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, or who has dash-cam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1403 of 22/10/25.