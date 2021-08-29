INLA gun tribute: Man detained by police under Terrorism Act

A 30-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after shots were fired at a republican mural in Londonderry last week.

Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:07 am
An image of the gunmen

Detectives investigating the incident at a commemoration in the Fern Park area of Galliagh in Derry on August 20 carried out searches at a house in the area on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “A number of items were seized and a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station for questioning.”

Footage that circulated widely on social media showed two masked men firing shots in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine in Galliagh.

The incident was heavily criticised by the unionist community, which called for a full investigation.