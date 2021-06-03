Inquest into killing of Co Armagh pensioners Marjorie and Michael Cawdery to be heard next June

Marjorie and Michael Cawdery.

Marjorie and Michael Cawdery, both aged 83, died on May 26 2017.

The full inquest had previously been listed for hearing in March 2021.

The Southern Health Trust and the PSNI have legal representation in the proceedings.

A preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Thursday was told the evidence includes 35 witness statements as well as notes and records from Craigavon Area Hospital’s emergency department.

Expert evidence is to be sought from an independent psychiatrist familiar with mental health provision in a general hospital setting.

Coroner Paddy McGurgan said he was listing the inquest to be heard over three weeks in Banbridge from June 6 2022.

Another preliminary hearing will take place on September 15.

However Mr McGurgan said he will not be hearing the inquest, and instead pass it over to Coroner Maria Dougan to take forward.

He thanked all parties for their assistance to date.

