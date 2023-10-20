An inquest to determine whether the use of lethal force was justified in an SAS ambush which killed four IRA men in Tyrone in 1992 is set to resume at the end of November.

Kevin Barry O’Donnell, 21, Sean O’Farrell, 23, Peter Clancy, 19, and Daniel Vincent, 20, were shot by SAS soldiers minutes after they had carried out a gun attack on Coalisland RUC station. The special forces opened fire as the men arrived at St Patrick’s Church car park in Clonoe in a stolen lorry they had used in the police station attack.

A fresh inquest into the deaths opened earlier this year to hear evidence that was ready, including some witness statements.

A review hearing on Friday was held to discuss progress on remaining evidence to be heard. It was told the scope of a ballistics report was being considered to ensure the inquest could reopen next month. Interested parties are set to give their views on the scope within the next week. Further evidence to be heard includes a pathology report and an engineer’s report, as well as military, police and civilian witnesses.

The inquest had been due to resume on November 20, but Northern Ireland’s presiding coroner Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said it is now to sit from November 27 for 15 days.