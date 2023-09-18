Inquest to determine whether lethal force was justified in SAS shooting in 1992

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland's presiding coroner Mr Justice Michael Humphreys opened the inquest into the shootings in Clonoe at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast.

The hearing was told that because the full disclosure process has not yet been completed, the inquest would open before being adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Barry O'Donnell, 21, Sean O'Farrell, 23, Peter Clancy, 19, and Daniel Vincent, 20, were shot by SAS soldiers minutes after they had carried out a gun attack on Coalisland RUC station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry used by IRA terrorists to launch an attack on Coalisland R.U.C. Station, County Tyrone. Clearly visible is the 12.7MM heavy machine gun mounted on rear of vehicle. Four IRA members died when troops engaged the fleeing attackers.

The special forces opened fire as the men arrived at St Patrick's Church car park in a stolen lorry they had used in the police station attack.

Counsel for the coroner, David McDowell, said because of the absence of material, the precise scope of the inquest has not yet been determined.

He added: "It is however likely to include consideration of the following - the state of knowledge of those involved, the purpose of the operation, its planning and control, the actions of those involved at all stages of the operation, the nature and degree of force used, the circumstances in which that force was used and whether the use of lethal force was justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A particular focus of the inquest will be that final question, whether the use of lethal force was justified.

"In that regard, the actions of the soldiers within the special military unit, as well as those of the deceased and others, will be the subject of substantial scrutiny."

Setting out the circumstances of the incident, the barrister said that on the night of Sunday February 16 1992 at approximately 10.40pm a Provisional IRA unit attacked Coalisland RUC station.

He said the attack had involved a stolen lorry with a Soviet-made anti-aircraft heavy machine gun welded onto the tailgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that the shooting lasted for less than a minute and that police officers and 12 soldiers inside the station escaped injury.

The lorry then travelled to the car park at St Patrick's church in Clonoe.

Mr McDowell added: "The police and Army were in receipt of intelligence in advance that an attack was to take place on the RUC station that night and that it would involve the use of the car park at Clonoe chapel.

"As a consequence, an Army special military unit comprised of 12 soldiers was concealed on the perimeter of the car park at its southern end where there was a small hedgerow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had been deployed there for some hours before the incident occurred.

"The lorry drove into the car park preceded by another car. The soldiers opened fire on the lorry and its occupants as well as the three cars which were also in the car park.

"No verbal warning appears to have been given prior to them beginning to shoot."

The court was told that the four men were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also heard that tests showed the lorry had been hit by at least 68 bullets.

The barrister said the soldiers involved had provided witness statements in 1992.