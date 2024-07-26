'Insufficient basis' for challenging the sentence given to 132mph repeat offender, says PPS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The PPS has said it does not have grounds for challenging the sentence handed down to a serious speeding offender.

​Under the law, only certain cases qualify for review under the rules on “unduly lenient” sentences, and the PPS said there is an “insufficient basis” for doing so here.

It was commenting after the News Letter reported this week that Larne man Andrew Robert Steele (30) had been banned from driving for one year after being caught doing 132mph on the new A8 outside the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also fined £400, after being convicted of speeding and dangerous driving (he admitted the former but disputed the latter, and is appealing the conviction).

A 'reduce speed now' sign on the A8 near Larne

It was the second time Steele had been caught speeding; he was previously clocked at 100mph.

His sentence (handed down at at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday) was described as “scandalous” by Davy Jackson, the chairman of Road Safe NI Charity.

However, because it was prosecuted through the lower-level magistrates’ court, not the higher-level Crown court, it does not qualify for review as potentially unduly lenient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dangerous driving brings a potential six month jail term in a magistrates’ court plus a fine of £5,000, or five years in jail in a Crown court.

A PPS spokesperson said: “While sentencing is a matter for the judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions does have the power to refer particular sentences to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient.

"An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidance, could reasonably consider appropriate.