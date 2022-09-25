Intimidation fears after masked men appear on streets of Carrick
A row between teenage girls is thought to be behind the appearance of a mob of masked men outside a house in Carrickfergus.
In a video circulating on social media, a man can be heard challenging those involved in the apparent intimidation to “catch a grip”.
Some newspaper reports suggest the altercation took place in the Glenfield estate on Thursday night.
The man remonstrating with the mob questions why it was necessary to send them to his home over “kids fighting”.
He can be heard shouting: “Because this teenage niece jumped my wee sister you are up her like this? Catch a f****** grip.”
Responding to the reports, former senior police officer Jim Gamble tweeted: “Bullying by bullies incapable of change. No logic, no reason other than a belief in their own self importance & strength in numbers.
“The only thing they’ll understand is the full force of the law.”
The PSNI said officers attended the scene on Thursday, however it is understood the area was quiet on their arrival and no action was taken at that time.
A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a number of people outside a house in the Cragfergus Avenue area of Carrickfergus shortly before 8.40pm on Thursday, September 22.”