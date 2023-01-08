PSNI

The aggravated burglary happened in the Altcar Park area, in the north of Londonderry city, shortly before 6.55am.

It was reported to police that two masked men had entered the property, one armed with a hammer.

This man “made his way to the female occupants bedroom, holding it against her neck, before both men left the property,” said police.

"While the woman who was in the property at the time has not reported any physical injuries, this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for her which will have left her shaken.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the Altcar Park area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 373 07/01/23 .