Investigation launched after a 'loud bang' heard on city street

At 11:20pm a report was made that a 'loud bang' was heard in the area and a parked car had been damaged, possibly as a result of a shot being fired.

Officers attended the scene where they carried out a number of enquiries.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "A vehicle has sustained significant damage and, at this time, one line of enquiry is this damage was caused as a result of a shot being fired.

PSNI are investigating

"As we continue with our enquiries to determine what occurred, I'm appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

"In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in Ridgeway Drive at around 11:20pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary, including any individuals acting in a suspicious manner, to contact us."