Investigation launched after man falls from moving taxi van and sustains serious head and neck injuries
Police in Armagh are appealing for information following an incident at Friary Road in the early hours of Sunday 9th October.
The PSNI were told that on that date a man in his 30’s fell from a moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries to his neck and head around 1.20am.
The vehicle involved is believed to have been a grey coloured Renault Trafic taxi van.
And according to the PSNI statement, the man has been receiving hospital treatment for his injuries since the incident – and remains in hospital at this time.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 149 09/10/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.