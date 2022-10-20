The PSNI were told that on that date a man in his 30’s fell from a moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries to his neck and head around 1.20am.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been a grey coloured Renault Trafic taxi van.

And according to the PSNI statement, the man has been receiving hospital treatment for his injuries since the incident – and remains in hospital at this time.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 149 09/10/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.