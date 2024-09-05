Investigation launched after report of ongoing racial abuse directed at children in south Belfast
In a statement, Inspector McCrum said: "We received a report yesterday, 4th September, of anti-social behaviour in the Teutonic Gardens area.
"It was reported that there has been ongoing verbal racial abuse and anti-social behaviour by a group of young people directed at a woman and two young children, over the last two months.
"We have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances behind these incidents, which we are treating as racially motived hate crimes.
"Officers will be patrolling the area to prevent any more incidents of this nature.
"This will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our partners, community representatives and elected representatives.
"Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever.
"Be reassured, we will be relentless in our approach to identify those involved.
“I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 398 of 04/09/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”