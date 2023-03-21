News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
58 minutes ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
2 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan

Investigation launched into damage caused to ATM in early hours of morning in Armagh

Police are investigating damage caused to an ATM in Armagh in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 21st March.

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:48 GMT- 1 min read

Inspector Heatley said: "We believe that the back gate of the ATM in the Moy Road area had been damaged and forced open. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 79 21/03/23 .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

ATM
ATM
ATM