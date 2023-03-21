Investigation launched into damage caused to ATM in early hours of morning in Armagh

Inspector Heatley said: "We believe that the back gate of the ATM in the Moy Road area had been damaged and forced open. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 79 21/03/23 .

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”