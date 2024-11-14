Investigation started after 5G mast set alight in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are investigating an overnight report that a 5G mast was set alight in west Belfast.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “A report was received at approximately 9.55pm on Wednesday, 13th November that a 5G mast was alight in the Andersonstown Road area.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who were able to extinguish the blaze.

“A partial road closure at the junction of Owenvarragh Park was in place for a time – but has since fully reopened to traffic.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, some nearby street lights were affected by the fire.

“Extensive damage was caused to the mast and we are treating this report as arson, with enquiries continuing today, Thursday 14th November.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1600 13/11/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

SDLP councillor for the area Paul Doherty, whose office is close to the mast, said he received a call to say there was a concern that the mast could "collapse onto a building".

He said it is "vandalism" and that there is "a pattern" of this type of behaviour in the area.

Doherty said it is effecting local businesses, who are experiencing a "real struggle" getting a signal.