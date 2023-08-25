News you can trust since 1737
Investigations underway after weapons and ammunition found by member of the public

Police and ATO examine a number of items found by a member of the public.
By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST

The weapon and a quantity of ammunition were found on Duncairn Gardens during the early hours Friday August 25.

After a security operation they were made safe and removed for further examination.

A police investigation is underway and police ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.