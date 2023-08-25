Investigations underway after weapons and ammunition found by member of the public
The weapon and a quantity of ammunition were found on Duncairn Gardens during the early hours Friday August 25.
After a security operation they were made safe and removed for further examination.
A police investigation is underway and police ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.