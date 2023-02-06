IPTV services in Northern Ireland under investigation with users potentially 'liable to prosecution', say PSNI

The use of Internet Protocol television (IPTV) as a means to watch premium content - such as live sports or films that would ordinarily be available only through premium subscription services - has exploded in popularity in recent years.

The proliferation of the high-speed internet connections necessary for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime – alongside the devices necessary to access those services such as the Amazon Firestick and set-top android boxes – has also been accompanied by the spread of 'pirate' services that allow access to the same content for a fraction of the cost.

The PSNI has said it is working with international organisations to target "intellectual property crime" including "illegal television streaming."

Cyber crime

While its investigations are focussed on those providing the service, the force has warned that ordinary users of such services could find themselves in hot water.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigations Department work alongside partner organisations, such as FACT UK, INTERPOL and the National Crime Agency, to investigate intellectual property crime, such as illegal television streaming. There are a number of investigations into suspected providers of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) across Northern Ireland."

In a warning to users of such services, the police spokesperson continued: "While the focus of these investigations are on the providers of the service, those who use the services are also liable to prosecution. We would urge anybody using these services to stop.

"Using illegal streaming devices may appear to be a bargain, but what it means is that revenue to the legitimate economy is lost."

The police also insisted there is "concrete evidence" the proceeds from pirate TV services is used to fund other forms of crime.