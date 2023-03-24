IRA terror victim's 'message of hope' for school pupils affected by DCI John Caldwell murder bid

The senior detective’s own son was among a group of young people present when the New IRA shot the off-duty officer several times as he finished a football coaching session at a sports complex on February 22.

On Friday, a police spokeswoman said: “John remains in hospital, in a critical but stable condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Heenan, who was just 12 years old when he heard his father being shot dead outside his bedroom window near Castlewellan, told pupils at Omagh High School that they can overcome their trauma.

Mr Heenan said it was a “real privilege” to be invited to speak to both the junior and senior assemblies.

“We spoke to the junior school where some young people in the gathering experienced, or were in the vicinity of, the brutal attack on DCI John Caldwell. I was able to share my story with the message of hope and encouragement that despite their anguish they can succeed and will overcome this traumatic experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These young people were extremely courageous and it was a pleasure to speak to those directly impacted.”

During the talks, Mr Heenan shared his memories of the “empathetic approach from staff and fellow pupils” at Castlewellan High School following the 1985 murder.

Forensics at the scene of the DCI Caldwell shooting in Omagh

“My school was my refuge at that time and a distraction from the challenges I was encountering. I can vividly recall the counselling sessions with the vice-principal, which looking back, helped me immensely in dealing with my trauma. Both Controlled and Maintained sector schools dealt with the violent aftermath of so many atrocities in children's lives and for that we must continue to treat these sectors with respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heenan added: “I viewed so many similarities upon our visit to Omagh High School in how they are dealing with this situation.

“It is very evident the Board of Governors, Principal and staff of the School are so empathetic and care passionately about the well being of the young people in their care.

"The opportunities for young people now to share their pain and confide in staff is much greater. Our education system is much more cognisant to these benefits, hence the counselling mechanisms which are now available.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson accompanied Mr Heenan on the visit to the school.

He said: “There is an immediate response and support which pupils and some teachers require, however there is also medium-longer term support which will need to be in place for those most directly impacted by those most horrific of events.

"DCI Caldwell is viewed first and foremost as a football coach by the young people, not a senior policeman. He is someone who they deeply respect and like. The terrorists who struck have the same objective as their forerunners, to drive wedges within the community, instilling fear and breeding division".

Mr Donaldson added: "Our message was and will remain clear that the best means to defeat terrorism is to work together in unity, it's about those who share a common set of values embedding relationships deeper in defiance of those who offer nothing to this society".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Omagh High School has a proactive ethos, from top to bottom within the School there is a sense of resilience and strength, coupled with honour. We stand at the ready to assist in any further way we can over the coming weeks and months.”

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The NI children’s commissioner described the murder bid as an “utterly deplorable” act which showed a “reckless disregard” for the safety of the young people present.

Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma, who stood down from the post at the beginning of March, said: “The shooting of DCI John Caldwell was utterly deplorable and even more so as it happened in front of his son and other young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those responsible for this sickening attack have shown complete recklessness and disregard for the safety of the children who were at the Youth Sport complex in Omagh.