IRA victim won’t allow Feile an Phobail row to ‘blow over’
The backlash against the pro-IRA chanting on the last night of the Feile an Phobail festival will not just “blow over” this time, an IRA victim has told the Charity Commission (CCNI).
Making representation to the CCNI, following the Wolfe Tones finale concert on August 14 with the now traditional sing-a-long, Gary Murray has urged the commission to “treat this issue with sufficient seriousness” as video imagery of the chanting – involving hundreds of young people – is “deeply distressing”.
Mr Murray’s 13-year-old sister Leanne was one of nine people murdered when the IRA bombed a shop on the Shankill Road in 1993.
The west Belfast festival, which has charitable status, is funded by Belfast City Council as well as a number of corporate sponsors.
In making his complaint to the CCNI, Mr Murray has been represented by loyalist advocate Jamie Bryson.
Following a similar complaint in 2019 – the last Feile before the Covid disruption – Mr Bryson was informed by CCNI that the commission was “content” with the organisers’ response to concerns over the behaviour.
Writing to the CCNI last week on behalf of Mr Murray, Mr Bryson said: “There are serious issues arising not only in relation to the activities of this charity, but also as to the commission’s powers. It won’t blow over”.
CCNI has said it “can confirm that it is in touch with the charity trustees of Féile An Phobail Ltd regarding the issues” which have been raised.
Following this year’s backlash, Feile director Kevin Gamble said: “The Féile are not in the business of censoring,” and added: “Anybody who comes to the Féile are provided a platform for the last 31 years to express opinions”.