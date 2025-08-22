IRA victims criticise Gerry Adams' decision to hand BBC compensation cash to republican prisoners group

IRA victims have criticised Gerry Adams' decision to hand BBC compensation money over to a republican prisoners group.

They were reacting to news that the BBC has now paid out the 100,000 Euro in libel damages which it owed the former Sinn Fein president, who in turn has parcelled the money out to a selection of "good causes" including An Cumann Cabhrach.

There is very little information about the group, which is not registered as a charity nor as a company in either the UK or Ireland.

An Phoblacht has previously described a group of that name as being "the aid committee for the relief of republican prisoners and their families".

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams is pictured outside the Four Courts as the jury deliberated in his libel case against the BBC on May 30, 2025 in Dublin (photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Among those reacting to the news was Serena Hamilton, whose father David Graham was killed in Coalisland by the IRA in 1977.

He was a father-of-three, a factory worker, trade unionist, and part-time UDR soldier.

Ms Hamilton said: "It's just one more kick in the teeth every time you read things like this here…

"Why didn't he put the money back in to restoring the damage that IRA murderers and bombers created in this country?"

Instead Mr Adams is "enhancing republicanism" and "continuing the bitterness", she said.

Meanwhile Church of Ireland cleric Alan Irwin, whose uncle Fred and father Thomas were both part-time UDR men shot dead by the IRA (in 1979 and 1986, respectively), echoed Ms Hamilton, calling Mr Adams' move "a slap in the teeth" for Troubles victims and "for the British establishment – particularly the BBC".

He said: "I just thought that he'd give something towards some of these republican elements. I'd thought in my mind that might happen and there's the genuine proof.

"There shouldn't be any such groups at all. What are they doing? They're supposed to be transitioning. Sure, they're bound to have transitioned by now…

"I just think it's not on – it's like an old boys' club kind of thing.

"It's grand if they've repented of the wickedness and evilness they've done and provided the innocent victims with the justice they deserve – well, okay.

"But when they're not doing that, what's their relevance?

"Is it just to look after their own mental health and wellbeing because they're struggling to live with the crimes they've committed?"

Meanwhile Kenny Donaldson, director of the Troubles victims' group the South East Fermanagh Foundation, noted that Joe Cahill, the now-dead IRA commander, had reportedly been a trustee of the group in the 1980s.

He said Mr Adams donating part of his payout to the group "illustrates further the contempt which innocent victims/survivors of that terrorism are viewed".

“This latest insult illustrates why this society cannot move forward," he said.

"There is little-to-no willingness for self-reflection, for contrition, for the owning of wrongs, to then be followed by genuine acts of reparation and peacebuilding."

The BBC lost a defamation case earlier this year after Mr Adams took them to court in Dublin over a 2016 episode of its Spotlight programme and an accompanying online story.

They contained an allegation that Mr Adams sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson.

Mr Adams denied any involvement.