Irish deputy leader Simon Harris meets with family of murdered GAA man Sean Brown

The family of a murdered GAA official has held a meeting with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris as part of a campaign for a public inquiry into his death.

It comes after the UK Government confirmed it will seek a Supreme Court appeal over a court ruling that ordered it to hold a public inquiry into the killing of Sean Brown .

Mr Brown, 61, the chairman of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in Co Londonderry , was ambushed, kidnapped and murdered by loyalist paramilitaries as he locked the gates of the club in May 1997 .

No-one has ever been convicted of his killing.

Preliminary inquest proceedings last year heard that in excess of 25 people had been linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

It had also been alleged in court that surveillance of a suspect in the murder was temporarily stopped on the evening of the killing, only to resume again the following morning.

Appeal Court judges in Belfast affirmed an earlier High Court ruling compelling the Government to hold a public inquiry.

It said the failure to hold such a probe was unlawful.

However, the Northern Ireland Secretary contends the case involves a key constitutional principle of who should order public inquiries, the Government or the judiciary.

Speaking on the family's way into the meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin, Mr Brown's daughter Siobhan said: "Today marks the 28th anniversary of our father Sean Brown's murder.

"We are very appreciative of the Tanaiste to take the time to meet with us as a family.

"We're now at the stage that we're looking for political support to back up the five High Court judges in the north of Ireland calling for a public inquiry into our father's murder."

Speaking alongside her sister Claire and their mother Bridie, she added: "We hope he will give us that support that we require, that there will be a public inquiry and he will put pressure on the British Government to grant us a public inquiry into our father's murder."