Irish deputy premier ‘committed’ to securing answers on Dublin-Monaghan bombings

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Memorial to the victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings on Talbot Street in Dublin on the 50th anniversary of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings. Picture date: Friday May 17, 2024.

Ireland is committed to securing truth and justice for the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, the deputy premier has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Harris was speaking on the 51st anniversary of the series of no-warning blasts which claimed more than 30 lives and injured hundreds.

No-one has ever been convicted over the bombings but the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) admitted responsibility in 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains the biggest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles.

Mr Harris described a "most horrific act of violence that shocked our country to its core".

He said he hopes the publication of the Operation Denton report, expected in the coming months, "will shed new light on the terrible events of May 17 1974".

In a statement on Saturday, the Tanaiste said: "Five decades on, I am conscious that time can never truly erase the pain of their absence. My thoughts are with their families on this difficult day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We remember also the hundreds injured in the brutal attacks and all those who were left behind to face the significant challenges of lives forever changed."

Mr Harris said the day is an opportunity to remind ourselves of the questions that remain unanswered.

"It remains deeply regrettable that no person has been held responsible for the attacks to date," he said.

"The publication of the Operation Denton report is expected in the coming months. It is my sincere hope that these findings will shed new light on the terrible events of May 17 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This Government remains committed to finding truth and justice. I have raised the case of the Dublin Monaghan bombings with the British Government - highlighting the successive motions passed in the Dail with the unanimous support of all political parties.

"I am committed to taking this forward in a bid to get long-awaited answers."