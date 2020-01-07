Irish government climbdown after police commemoration backlash

The Irish government has cancelled plans for an official commemoration of Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) personnel killed by the IRA during the War of Independence.

Due to take place next week at Dublin Castle, the event was described by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a “commemoration ... not a celebration” of the hundreds of men who died in the years preceding partition.

“It’s about remembering our history, not condoning what happened,” he said on Tuesday morning in response to the fierce backlash from republicans.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin described the event as an “error in judgment” that had caused “unnecessary controversy,” while Sinn Fein branded the commemoration “an insult to those who fought for Irish freedom”.

Confirming the cancellation on Tuesday night, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “I know that, regrettably, this decision will be a cause of hurt and upset to many people. As a next step, I will consult further ... with a view to organising an event that is inclusive and fully respectful of all the traditions and memories on this island.”

Former police officers on both sides of the Irish border have expressed disappointment at widespread opposition to what they viewed as an important milestone in the reconciliation process.

Stephen White, chairman of the RUC George Cross Foundation, said: “I find it disappointing, that in a post-conflict situation, there are those who appear not to be able to recognise that the individuals concerned were simply police officers doing their duty.”

The former assistant chief constable added: “It is a shame that in this day and age there are still people who want to politicise the sacrifice of ordinary men and women.”

Gerry Lovett of the RIC and DMP Commemoration Committee, a retired Garda officer, said the backlash was a “great disappointment” considering that “Angela Merkel and French President Macron can stand side by side and commemorate the dead of France and Germany”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The climbdown by the Dublin government over commemorating the RIC is a telling signal to unionists as to how they and their history would be treated in an all-Ireland.”

Mr Allister added: “If a predominantly Roman Catholic state police force from the south is so vilified by republican agitators, in a supposedly enlightened and modern state, that its government toadies to such bigotry, we can all imagine how unionist culture and traditions would fare in such a republican Utopia.”