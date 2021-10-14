Irish judicial system confirms charges against NI trio who preached against homosexuality

NI street preachers, from left to right, Sean Paul Tully, Ryan Williamson, and Robert Ervine. All three were arrested by Garda in Dundalk.

Three open air preachers from NI were arrested by Garda in Dundalk on 21 September after being warned to stop preaching on homosexuality. When they declined, Ryan Williamson, 44, and Robert Ervine, 34, both from Loughbrickland in Co Down, and Sean Paul Tully, 43, from west Belfast, were all handcuffed , taken into Dundalk Garda station and charged with public order offences.

The first court hearing of the charges took place in Dundalk District Court yesterday. Their solicitor, Ciaran Mulholland of Mulholland law in Dundalk, had previously written to the Garda to press them to withdraw the charges, as he considered the matter to be “over-zealous policing”. However in court yesterday the trio were charged with public order offences, refusing to give Gardai their personal details and refusing to comply with an order from Gardai. No hate speech charges were brought. Due to Covid restrictions, the three men did not appear in person yesterday.

Mr Williamson said afterwards: “I am still confident that God will use this situation. “I still think the bigger issue was that it was perceived as hate speech. The Garda told us that we could not speak about homosexuality. That was the reason they approached us. I also don’t think they gave us much time to comply with their directions. So I do think it was a bit heavy handed. But overall I think the bigger issue is freedom of speech and preaching from the bible.”