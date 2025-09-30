Irish police make fresh appeal to find killers of Dessie Fox 35 years on

Irish police have made a fresh appeal for information to find the killers of Co Tyrone bookmaker Dessie Fox, 35 years on.

The 47-year-old was shot and killed at Healy's Bridge, Prosperous in Co Kildare on Sunday September 30 1990 .

Gardai have said they believe that individuals may still hold vital information that could assist in identifying and bringing those responsible to justice.

Gardai said the well known on-course bookmaker left his home in Dungannon at around 11.15am to attend a race at the Curragh driving a white Mercedes 250D, registration MJI 7005.

"His journey took him through Bush Road to Armagh via Moy, then Carrickmacross via Keady and Castleblaney, followed by Navan via Ardee and Slane, and finally through Dunsany, Kilcock and Prosperous en route to the Curragh," they said.

"At around 1.20pm , he was seen exiting Connolly's newsagents in Prosperous Village with a newspaper under his arm.

"He returned to his car, which was parked facing Dagwelds. As he approached Healy's Bridge, a red car-believed to be a Toyota Carina bearing false registration 90G2506 was seen following closely behind.

"The occupants of the red Carina opened fire on Mr Fox's vehicle, damaging the rear indicator and deflating the front left tyre.

"Shotgun pellets were later recovered from the scene. Mr Fox attempted to reverse away but his car veered off the road and came to a stop.

"The assailants approached and fired a single handgun round through the open passenger door, striking Mr Fox in both legs. Tragically, he died at the scene from his injuries."

Gardai said a black leather briefcase containing cash, a canvas money bag, billheads bearing Mr Fox's name, a Motorola car phone, and car keys were stolen.

Meanwhile the red Toyota Carina used in the attack was later found abandoned in a field at Powerstown, Blanchardstown on October 1 1990.

It had been stolen from Ashfield Avenue, Ranelagh on September 26 1990.

"A grey Mitsubishi Gallant, believed to be a 1987 or 1988 model with partial registration 11 or 14, was seen travelling in convoy with the Carina at O'Grady's Filling Station in Painstown, Co Kildare ," gardai added.

"A man wearing a Puma cap was observed moving from the Carina to the rear seat of the Gallant."

Some 17 persons were arrested and questioned shortly after the murder.

Two further suspects were arrested in May 2018 and the matter continues to be investigated by gardai.

"Thirty-five years on, Gardai believe that individuals may still hold vital information that could assist in identifying and bringing those responsible to justice," gardai said.

"Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or who has information - no matter how small - to come forward.

"Investigating Gardai wish to hear from any persons who may have information in relation to the planning of this robbery on Mr Fox and all information received will be treated in the strictest confidence."