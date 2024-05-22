Irish Travellers settle race discrimination case against Co Tyrone restaurant for £24k

The Ryandale Inn Moy - Google image

Six Irish Travellers have settled their race discrimination case against the Ryandale Inn (Moy) Ltd, for £24,000 in a case supported by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland (EQNI).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission said the group of family and friends visited the establishment in May 2023 with the intention of having a meal.

However, when they attempted to order drinks at the bar, they were refused service – and were subsequently asked to leave.

The EQNI said the incident was recorded on a mobile phone and staff were made aware that they were being filmed.

A staff member behind the bar was captured saying, “we can’t serve you,” and when then asked if the reason for this was because they were Travellers, the person behind the bar replied “yes.”

The group of friends described being upset and embarrassed by the actions of the staff at the premises, and said they felt humiliated that other customers could see and hear everything that was going on.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Martin Cawley, said: “We were really hurt at how we were treated. It was so blatant, they didn’t care, they didn’t even try to hide that they were discriminating against us because we are Travellers.

"We felt we had no option but to challenge this, it’s not right and we should not have to accept it. We just wanted to have a meal together like any other group of friends.”

Mary Kitson, senior legal officer at the EQNI, said: “Let me be clear, what happened was wrong. This type of behaviour is never acceptable. Irish Travellers are protected by the Race Relations (NI) Order 1997.

“Business owners must ensure that their staff know that it is unlawful to refuse service to someone because of their race. All businesses here must operate within our equality laws. It is important that we continue to challenge this type of racial prejudice.”

As part of the settlement agreement, the Ryandale Inn is working with the Commission to ensure that their policies and procedures are effective and conform with the requirements of the Race Relations Order (NI) 1997.