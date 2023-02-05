Islandmagee Football Club to investigate claims of sectarian abuse during Saturday's game with Crumlin Star

Islandmagee Football Club. Pic by Google

In a Facebook post Crumlin Star said it would like to “record its disgust of the abuse towards Management, Officials, women and children by a faction of so called Islandmagee FC supporters”.

The statement went on to claim that after scoring a winning goal in added time players and supporters were “subjected to a torrent of sectarian abuse from fans behind the goal”.

The club say their manager's wife and daughter were abused and the young son of the club’s secretary left “traumatised and in tears as his father was threatened”.

The statement also claims that a car was attacked as it was leaving the ground

“We at Crumlin Star are totally disgusted with this abuse particularly that of women and children. We have reported these incidents to the Chairman of the Northern Amateur Football League,” it concludes.

In a response on its Facebook page the Islandmagee club said it would be investigating the allegations and would not be making any further comment until the facts had been presented to the appropriate governing bodies.

"We would like to make clear that the officials, committee, players, management and supporters of Islandmagee Football Club in no way condone any form of sectarianism,” reads the statement.