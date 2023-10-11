The words “smash the Zionists!” have been projected onto Belfast City Hall.

The group behind the stunt is Lasair Dhearg, a fringe Irish republican group.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “Zionism” as “a political movement that had as its original aim the creation of a country for Jewish people, and that now supports the state of Israel”.

As well as the above phrase, the group says it also projected images of Palestinian “resistance fighters” paragliding into “colonised land” (southern Israel) onto the building.

Still from the Lasair Dhearg video

The name means “red flame”, and the group describes itself as an “Irish Socialist Republican organisation, the beginnings of which came together in late 2017”.

Its website says “Lasair Dhearg’s primary concern is the liberation of Ireland’s Six Counties from British domination, the eradication of both failed states, and the creation of a 32 County Socialist Republic”.

Its manifesto reads slightly differently, saying “Lasair Dhearg’s primary concern is the economic liberation of the Irish working class and the establishment of a 32 County Democratic Socialist Republic”.

The group’s Twitter account said in a message accompanying the video of the projection stunt: “Lasair Dhearg activists in Belfast, Occupied Ireland, last night projected images of support for the Palestinian people on Belfast City Hall. Ireland stands with Palestine and we send our solidarity to the Palestinian resistance. Two peoples - one struggle.”

Theirs is just one of a number of protests to have taken place in Northern Ireland since the start of the latest round of major Israeli-Palestinian violence, which began on Saturday with a cross-border Hamas assault largely targeting Israeli civilians.