Israel-Hamas war: PSNI treating disruption of Israeli solidarity lighting in Armagh by pro-Palestinian protestors as hate crime
According to the DUP, Armagh Palace has been attacked by Pro-Palestinian protestors after Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillors voted in favour to light up buildings in solidarity with Israel after the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023.
The party said the decision to light up the buildings in the colours of Israel is the continuation of previous council decisions to light up Civic buildings in solidarity with other countries who faced “unimaginable terrorist attacks” in the past, most notably France and Ukraine.
Armagh DUP Councillor Scott Armstrong condemned the attack.
He said: “What happened at our council civic building in Armagh last night (12th December) was a disgrace, with criminal damage being caused to council property, a Palestinian flag raised on the pole and the rope cut. These are the actions of people who show no regard for the law or council property.
“This act of clear disregard is one of embarrassment for the organisers of this protest. What happened outside the Palace Buildings was not opportunistic, but calculated. Council property has been stolen and damaged and the PSNI are treating this as a hate crime.”
“I expect a full and rigorous investigation of this matter by the PSNI and our Council Chief Executive.”
“There were also incidents at Craigavon Civic Buildings where DUP councillors were verbally abused whilst attending Economic Development and Regeneration Committee."
The PSNI said that it attended a council building in Armagh to investigate a report of theft on Tuesday 12 December.
Officers attended at 6pm and it was reported that three people were observed removing covers from lights at the front of the council building before making off in a blue vehicle
Some time later, while a protest was ongoing, it was reported that a flag and posters were left in the area before the protest dispersed. This is being investigated as a hate crime.
Inspector Gary McCullough said: “The right to protest in public is a human right enshrined in law.
"The Police Service will continue to facilitate such lawful freedom of expression however it must be stressed that this freedom does not nor should it protect statements, actions or written material that discriminate against, harass or incite hatred or violence against anyone, particularly on the basis of their race, religious belief, gender identity or sexual orientation. ”