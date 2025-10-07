'It is a criminal act, perhaps even a hate-filled criminal act' - Priest tells of disgust after animal intestines dumped in chapel car park

Screen shot from video taken outside Saint Joseph's church

A Co Tyrone priest has told of his disgust after animal intestines were dumped outside a church in Co Tyrone yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Cathal Devaney posted video footage of the incident in the car park at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Caledon.

Speaking during the video footage, the cleric from the parish of Aghaloo and Carnteel, said: ‘I don’t want to get too close to this but animal intestines have been dumped in the car park of Saint Joseph’s church, Caledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Joseph's Caledon

‘It is a criminal act, perhaps even a hate-filled criminal act.

‘Why would anyone come intentionally to our car park and insult the local community in this despicable way?

‘Whoever did it pray for them because they are in a bad place and they need serious help and possibly even be caught and brought to justice,’ he said.

A PSNI spokesman said they received a report around 3pm on Monday, 6th October relating to dumped animal remains in the Minterburn Road area of Caledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI statement added that the remains were dumped ‘sometime between 11pm on Sunday, 5th October and 2pm on Monday, 6th October’.

They added: ‘Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who might have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact police 101, quoting reference 990 of 06/10/25.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

And local Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew slammed the dumping of animal carcasses at Caledon Chapel as ‘an abhorrent and criminal attack on our parish, churchgoers and residents, and I want to condemn it in the strongest possible terms’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: ‘I also want to express my support for Father Deveney and all parishioners.

‘There is absolutely no place in our society for this despicable behaviour.

‘Whoever is behind this sickening act must be brought to justice.