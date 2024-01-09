Banning the unauthorised use of the name Oglaigh na hEireann in the Republic of Ireland will put Sinn Fein north of the border in “a very difficult position,” a security expert has claimed.

Former senior British Army intelligence officer Philip Ingram said the continued use of the name to describe Provisional IRA members in Northern Ireland would display a “partitionist” mindset within in Sinn Fein, “given that Sinn Fein describes itself as an all-Ireland party”.

It was revealed earlier this week that the new bill has been approved by the Irish government, making it an offence for a person to use the term ‘Oglaigh na hEireann’ for any group unless they have the authority of the Minister for Defence, or to use the term ‘Oglach’ to describe members.

A person who commits an offence under this new provision could be fined a maximum of 1,000 euros.

The proposal follows a Bill brought forward by Senator Malcolm Byrne in 2021, which would have protected the contemporary usage of the title for the Defence Forces.

Mr Byrne said the Bill would protect where the term is used in a historical context but would not permit paramilitary organisations to “misuse the name”.

In a social media post, Mr Byrne said: “There is only one “Óglaigh na hÉireann’ in Ireland today: the Defence Forces. It is vital that title is protected from abuse. The law will not apply historically eg when used during the War of Independence. Our Defence Forces deserve respect and recognition.”

The headstone on the grave of Sinn Fein leader and former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness describes the former IRA commander as a member as an Oglach of Oglaigh na hEireann.

The same terminology is widely used by Sinn Fein members when commemorating dead PIRA members.

Mr Ingram said it remains to be seen if someone, based in Northern Ireland, posts material on social media that breaches the legislation in the Republic, if they will then be pursued with a view to prosecution if they enter that jurisdiction.

“There is a lot more to come out in terms of how prosecutions around this would potentially happen, but it will put any members of Sinn Fein who abuse the description of the Irish Defence Forces, deliberately, in a very difficult position”.

Mr Ingram said it would be “partitionist” of Sinn Fein to operate separate policies on either side of the border.

"If Sinn Fein continue with [the use of that name] they will be cementing the requirement for partition, and not respecting equal speech north and south of the border,” he said.

Mr Ingram also said it was obvious that the continued abuse of the name was having a negative impact on the bereaved families of Defence Forces members murdered by the IRA.

"It is very hurtful across the board,” he said.

"It is another example of how Sinn Fein… try to rewrite history by the inaccurate use of language, and by describing events in a sensationalist way that tries to make it look as if everything that they have done is right, and everything that anyone else has done is wrong”.