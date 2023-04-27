Items seized by Paramilitary Crime Task Force during search into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), carried out a search at a property in Carrickfergus.
etective Sergeant Pyper said: “As part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA, we conducted proactive searches in Castlemara area.
“A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.
“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control."Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”