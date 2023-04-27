News you can trust since 1737
Items seized by Paramilitary Crime Task Force during search into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), carried out a search at a property in Carrickfergus.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

etective Sergeant Pyper said: “As part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA, we conducted proactive searches in Castlemara area.

“A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.

“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control."Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”

PACEMAKER BELFAST 11/02/2015 A New UDA Mural in the Glenfada area of Carrickfergus, Police have said they are working to remove what has been described as a "UDA recruitment mural" in Co Antrim Town. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER BELFAST 11/02/2015 A New UDA Mural in the Glenfada area of Carrickfergus, Police have said they are working to remove what has been described as a "UDA recruitment mural" in Co Antrim Town. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
