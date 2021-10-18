I’ve seen the most appalling hate online: Patel

Priti Patel

The issue is being discussed following the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday, as elected representatives and other public figures are often the target of online death threats and other abuse.

“There is this whole issue about anonymity but it has to be proportionate and it has to be balanced,” the Home Secretary told the BBC’s ‘Andrew Marr Show’.

“People also use social media through anonymity for a range of pro-democracy movements for example, and for raising a range of other cases.

“We can’t just apply a binary approach but there is something very corrosive – I will put forward my personal views right now – what we see on social media, much of it, and this isn’t just about MPs – I’ve seen children subject to the most appalling hate and abuse online.”

Ms Patel added: “If nothing else, this is one area where all politicians can come together to really close that corrosive space where we see just dreadful behaviour, hate, we see suicide websites, all sorts of corrosive things online.

“This is what we really want to close down.”

Andrew Rosindell, the MP for Romford, said MPs were “a little bit” frightened in the wake of the murder.

He said: “Are we frightened? A little bit after this, yeah, I have to admit.

“If it could happen to David, it could happen to any MP.”

Speaking to the PA news agency outside the Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, where Sir David was stabbed to death on Friday, Mr Rosindell said constituency surgeries should not be published on social media.

“I think that they should be promoted in the local community rather than on social media.

“The problem with social media is that it can be picked up by anybody anywhere.

“A bad person can see it and can suddenly turn up and this is clearly what happened with David.”

Sir David had publicised his surgery at the church on Twitter several days before the attack.

Mr Rosindell said he had not been holding in-person surgeries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“But clearly we need to think through how we’re going to hold surgeries in future,” he said.