Jail term for man who drove on wrong side of road in attempt to escape police

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A North Belfast man who drove a car on the wrong side of the road while trying to avoid a pursuing 'blue light' police vehicle was jailed for four months today.

Conor Martin Gallagher (37), of Hillan Court off Cliftonpark Avenue, had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without lawful authority. He further admitted driving with no insurance and having no driving licence.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that police received a report about the defendant's vehicle in an unrelated matter not before the court.

A prosecution lawyer said that at approximately 8.30 pm on December 22, 2022, police observed a Renault Clio car being driven by Connolly exiting the M1 motorway at Kennedy Way in Belfast.

"The suspect vehicle was observed in lane one driving up the kerb in an effort to avoid police,'' the prosecutor told the court. "Police continued to follow this vehicle with lights and sirens activated signalling for the car to stop. "The suspect vehicle continued to avoid police by driving on the wrong side of the road at approximately 50 mph towards oncoming vehicles.

"It then proceeded through a red light on the wrong side of the road. A short time later the vehicle came to a stop on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast.

"There was one male person in the vehicle and that was the defendant Conor Gallagher,'' she added.

The court heard Gallagher was arrested and during police interview he made admissions to the driving offences.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna said Gallagher had cooperated fully with the Probation Board in the completion of a pre-sentence report for the court.

He told the court that Gallagher has addiction issues and while in custody had made contact with a number of outreach services in relation to those health matters.

"He is in a much healthier place now than when he went into custody and he has avoided any temptation to go backwards in regard to his addiction issues.

"There has been no illegal driving by Mr Gallagher since these matters in 2022,'' added Mr McKenna.

Passing the four month prison sentence, District Judge John Connolly said: "That was a ridiculous piece of driving in a built up area.