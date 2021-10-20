Mr Bailey-Sloan (23) was a popular businessman from the town setting up his own firm ‘The Mill’ aged just 19-years-old.

Police said he had been assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown.

He suffered critical injuries and later died in hospital.

One man aged 22 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Jake Bailey-Sloan, late of The Mill, Portadown, was the loving partner of Gerda, cherished son of Leanne and Gordon Dreyer and Ross and Emma Sloan, also dearest grandson of David and Valerie Bailey and Milne and Linda Sloan.

The house and funeral is ‘strictly private’.

A celebration for Jake’s life will follow at a later date.

The family has asked for family flowers only with donations for the benefit of River Bann Cleanup, Portadown via www.MilneFuneralServices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to River Bann Cleanup c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

His death is ‘very deeply regretted and sadly missed by The Mill Family and the entire family circle’.



