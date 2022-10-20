Thousands of people attend the Irelands Future conference "Together We Can" at the 3Arena in Dublin. The event heard from a range of politicians, members of civic society and business representatives. Actor Jimmy Nesbitt Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

In a statement the PSNI in Coleraine say they received a report of graffiti on a wall in the Bushmills Road area of Portrush on Wednesday 19th October.They add that the graffiti is believed to have been written on the wall sometime between 5pm on Tuesday and 7.30pm on Wednesday evening – and is being treated as a hate crime.Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 1677 19/10/22. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The message threatening the Cold Feet actor was daubed on a wall in the predominantly unionist town of Portrush in Co Antrim.

It appeared weeks after Nesbitt was the keynote speaker at an event in Dublin organised by a campaign group advocating for a united Ireland.

The threat to the Northern Ireland-born actor referenced the King and Crown and also included a hostile reference to the Pope.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said Nesbitt should be free to express his views.

“Jimmy Nesbitt is a local lad who has invested in his own community,” said the DUP representative. “Those painting threatening graffiti such as this should stop. Their actions are wrong and to be condemned.

“I fundamentally disagree with Mr Nesbitt’s position on Northern Ireland’s future but he has every right to express his political views in whatever forum he wishes. He should be able to do so free from fear.

“That’s a democracy and it’s why I have opposed Sinn Fein all my life as they believed you could justify violence at the same time as doing politics.

“We must be consistent in always opposing violence as well as any threat of violence and attempted intimidation.”

Former First Minister, Arlene Foster also condemned the incident.

She said, in response to a report on the graffiti: “Freedom of speech means the right to give your opinion no matter what others might think.

"I totally condemn this attack on James Nesbitt even though I fundamentally disagree with him.

"People need to learn to disagree without resorting to threats.”

The multi-award winning actor has had a long association with Troubles victims’ organisation, the WAVE Trauma Centre.

A spokesman for the centre said: “As a patron of the WAVE Trauma Centre for over 20 years, Jimmy Nesbitt has been a true friend to victims and survivors right across Northern Ireland.

“That speaks to his commitment to support those who have suffered so much during our violent past but yet are too often ignored.”

Last night Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “The appearance of threatening and sectarian graffiti directed at James Nesbitt in Portrush is disgusting.“These threats are an attack on the right to freedom of expression.

"They come only weeks after James Nesbitt addressed thousands of people in Dublin from right across the political spectrum to discuss the future of the island of Ireland.“This is clearly a sinister effort to silence debate and intimidate people from joining the discussion.

“There is no place in society for the threats and hatred directed at James Nesbitt.“Political leaders should stand shoulder to shoulder in opposition to these threats.

“Those responsible for this hate crime should be held to account.

“Anyone with information on those responsible should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter described the graffiti targeting James Nesbitt in Portrush as “sickening”.

Ms Hunter, who lives in the area, said those behind the graffiti do not speak for people in Portrush.

“I am absolutely sickened at the disgraceful graffiti that has appeared in Portrush targeting James Nesbitt following his appearance at an Ireland’s Future event in Dublin this month,” she said.

"Whoever carried out this act does not have the support of people in Portrush, who are rightly proud that Mr Nesbitt calls this area home and are grateful for all the work he has done in promoting it over the years.

“This attempt to shut down conversation around our constitutional future is a sinister development and I am glad to see it has been condemned by those right across the political spectrum. Everyone is free to express their own opinion on the future of these islands, but they do not have the right to intimidate anyone else simply for engaging in the debate.