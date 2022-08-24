Jamie Bryson threatening phone calls a ‘sectarian hate crime’ says PSNI
Police are treating a large number of threatening and abusive phone calls made to Jamie Bryson as a “sectarian hate crime”.
Justice Minister Naomi Long was among a number of people who expressed their disgust at the caller after Mr Bryson posted an audio recording of the latest message on social media last Thursday.
The chilling recording contained threats of severe sexual assault against the loyalist activist’s seven-year-old son.
Mrs Long said: “I hope someone here recognises that voice and assists the police locating whatever sick individual is saying those vile things about your son.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson along condemned the caller, saying: “This is utterly vile and appalling. It seems there are no limits in terms of how low some will go. Hopefully the police can apprehend those responsible.”
After releasing the recording, Mr Bryson said: “It’s obviously hurtful, devastating in fact, for any parent, but ultimately I concluded that exposure was the best disinfectant and that society should hear for themselves what this sick individual has been saying.”
On Wednesday night, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police have received a report detailing numerous abusive phone calls over a period of time and an investigation has commenced.
“This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime at this time.”