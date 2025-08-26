The family of Jason Hughes have not heard from him since April 2024.

Police have renewed an appeal for information to help locate “high risk” missing person Jason Hughes, aged 27.

Police says Mr Hughes’ worried family have not heard from him in sixteen months.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: "Jason was first reported missing to police in August 2024, but he has not been seen since Friday 26th April 2024.

"His family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time, have not heard from him since early April 2024.

"Jason is known to have links to the Belfast area and today, officers were visible in the Carlisle Circus, Royal Avenue and Custom House Square areas of Belfast with a photograph of Jason.

"We are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him or have seen him.”

He is approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blonde hair and blue eyes.

"I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with Police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well,” said Sgt Faulkner.”

Police are urging anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 830 of 03/08/24.