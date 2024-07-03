Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been sent for trial over allegations of historical sex offences.

A district judge at Newry Magistrates’ Court said he was satisfied that Donaldson, 61, and his wife and co-accused Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, had a prima facie case to answer during a committal hearing on Wednesday.

They will next appear at Newry Crown Court on September 10 for an arraignment hearing ahead of their trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Donaldson was asked if he wanted to say anything in answer to the charges. He responded: “Not at this stage.”

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Magistrates' Court, after a preliminary enquiry, where he is charged with several historical sexual offences. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Donaldson is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008.

Donaldson has previously indicated that he will contest the charges against him.

Eleanor Donaldson faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Eleanor Donaldson with her solicitor John McBurney (left) arriving at Newry Magistrates' Court, to face charges in relation to the same police investigation as her husband former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is charged with several historical sexual offences. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

There was a significant police presence when Donaldson arrived at Newry courthouse, but no repeat of the chaotic scenes of his last appearance in April.

The small courtroom was packed for the hearing. Donaldson and his wife sat separated by court custody officers at the back of the room.

Jeffrey Donaldson wore a navy blue suit and sported a beard. Eleanor Donaldson wore a cream jacket.

After confirming their names and addresses, the charges were read in the preliminary enquiry (PE) hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with his solicitor John McBurney (left) arriving at Newry Magistrates' Court, for a preliminary enquiry, where he is charged with several historical sexual offences. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The hearing was to establish whether there is sufficient evidence to progress the case to crown court trial.

Donaldson is now facing 18 historical sex offence charges following a review of the case by Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service. He had originally faced 11 charges when he first appeared in court in April.

His wife is facing five charges.

There are two alleged victims.

District Judge Eamonn King said: “I am satisfied on the basis of the papers before the court that there is a prima facie case to answer.”

The court clerk then asked the defendants if they wanted to say anything at this stage in answer to the charges.

Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Not at this stage.”

His wife said: “No”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson made the same response when asked if he wanted to tender any written statements of evidence at this stage of the proceedings.

Both were released on continuing bail until September 10.

It has already been confirmed that Donaldson, who was the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, is not running for re-election in the UK General Election this week.

He was arrested and charged in relation to the historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

Donaldson resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that in a letter to DUP party officers at the time, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

Weeks prior to his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont following a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.