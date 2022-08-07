Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtownhamilton, was deputy head girl at The Royal School Armagh. She died from an overdose of Ketamine on her first night at Newcastle University in October 2020.

Her flatmate, 19-year-old Kavir Kalliecharan of Coleridge Close in Leeds, was initially arrested on suspicion of supplying her drugs, but this was later downgraded to having personal possession, to which he pleaded guilty.

However, during his trial at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court last June he claimed that it was actually Jeni who supplied the drugs to him, though he was still convicted of all charges of possession, having pleaded guilty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeni Larmour (left) with her mother Sandra. Jeni died from an overdose of Ketamine on her first night at Newcastle University in 2020

Kalliecharan pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA (a class A drug), possession of ketamine (a class B drug) and possession of cannabis, as reported by Chronicle Live in Newcastle.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told the court: “In the defendant’s room, where he was residing, there was a quantity of MDMA, 271mg of pure MDMA, was found inside a flask.

“There was a grip bag containing MDMA. Cannabis joints were found. Approximately 1g of MDMA was found, as well as ketamine. In a bum bag, there were two tins of cannabis bush and there was other paraphernalia, such as small plastic bags, digital scales and a pen knife.”

The court was told that Kalliecharan was arrested and admitted to taking ketamine but insisted only the cannabis was his and that the other drugs belonged to Jeni. However, having pleaded guilty to the charges he was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

He is now to appear at an inquest into Jeni’s death in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne over two days in October.

Jeni’s mother Sandra still hopes it will help her understand what happened.

“From the inquest I would like answers first of all in order to know what direction I am going in because at the moment I don’t know what happened that night. I haven’t had access to any of the information that the students in the flat gave to the police.

“But ultimately there is only one person who knows exactly everything that went on from the moment Jeni and he went into that flat and that is Kavir Kalliecharan.

“I would just like him to man up and tell the inquest everything that happened. If somebody had got a set of scales, a vacuum flask full of drugs and little bags to put drugs in, to my mind that means he intended to supply other people.

“Northumbria Police have told me that somebody who uses drugs will have a set of scales so that they can weigh what they have bought off somebody to ensure they are not being shortchanged. However, I don’t believe that it would be normal for everyone who buys drugs to have their own scales.”

She believes Kavir Kalliecharan should have faced more serious charges such as supplying drugs or even manslaughter for not calling an ambulance for Jeni on the night she took the drugs. Instead it was only called the next morning around 6am. However, Kalliecharan said that he passed out from the drugs he had taken and did not awaken until 5am.

Mrs Larmour said Kavir Kalliecharan had got off with “a slap on the wrist” when she believes that he should have been charged with more serious offences. There was significant evidence to suggest he was dealing drugs and she lodged a complaint about Northumbria Police for not charging him with manslaughter or drug dealing.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police told the News Letter they are not able to offer light on comments disclosed in court. A force spokesperson said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Jeni Larmour’s family.

“We can confirm they raised concerns around the investigation into her death and these were referred to our Professional Standards Department to investigate as a complaint.

“The findings of which have concluded that a thorough and proper investigation was carried out at the time.

“We are aware that Mrs Larmour has requested the Independent Office for Police Conduct review the outcome of her complaint and so it would therefore be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”