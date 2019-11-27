Jewellery and tools stolen in Newtownabbey burglaries

Police have issued a burglary alert after a series of incidents in Newtownabbey.

Officers are investigating a break in at Sandyknowes Avenue on November 20 between 8.10am and 6.25pm. Entry was gained by force through the rear of the property and various items of jewellery were taken.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “ Be aware, not all burglaries happen over night. If you have crime deterrents at your property make sure they cover all entry points.

“If you don’t have any crime preventions measures such as automatic lights and CCTV please consider it. I know sometimes these things can be costly but you have to look at it as a long term investment.

“Please keep an eye on neighbouring properties and report anything suspicious.

“If you have any information relating to this incident please phone 101 and quote serial number 1527 of 20/11/19

In a separate incident, a number of tools were stolen from a van and a door of the vehicle was damaged in the vicinity of Glenavna Manor between 8.00pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

Police added: “Please be mindful as to where you park ensuring that you are taking every precaution possible when leaving your vehicle.

“If anyone has information contact police quoting serial number 545 of 26/11/2019.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested one man in connection with their investigation into a theft from a car in the area of Knockenagh Avenue on Monday night.