Jewellery of sentimental value, three men’s watches, a handbag, and sum of money stolen in Dundonald burglary
Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.15pm on Friday, 15th December of a break in at a house in the Grangewood Road area.
“We believe the burglary occurred sometime between 5.30pm on Monday, 11th December and shortly before the report was made to police.
“A window was smashed at the back of the house in order to gain access and damage was also caused to two security lights – a bedroom was also ransacked.
“The house was unoccupied at the time of the burglary, however, a number of items have been stolen including pieces of sentimental jewellery, three men’s watches, a handbag, and sum of money.
“Our investigation is ongoing - with enquiries continuing.
"We would appeal to anyone with any information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity between 5.30pm on Monday, 11th December and 5pm on Friday, 15th December to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1416 15/12/23.”A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/