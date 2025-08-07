Jewellery stolen after Lisburn home ransacked by two masked robbers

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after jewellery was stolen during a burglary at a house in Lisburn.

Detective Inspector Keon, said: “Officers received a report yesterday, Wednesday 6th August, at around 11.55am that a house had been entered by two men via a rear window in the Moira Road area.

“After rummaging through a room of the house, it is believed that jewellery had been taken.

“The suspects then made off in the direction of Moira in a grey Audi A3.

“Both suspects were described as being masked, wearing black baseball caps and dark trousers. One of the suspects was wearing blue gloves and a blue puffer-style coat, whilst the other one was wearing grey gloves and a grey puffer-style coat.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, between 11.30 and 11.55am, on Wednesday 6th August.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review. You can contact us on 101, quoting reference number 591 06/08/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/