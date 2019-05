A 52-year-old man arrested earlier today by detectives investigating the murder of Jim Donegan has been released unconditionally.

According to the PSNI, the man had been detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Jim Donegan was shot dead by a lone gunman as he sat in his car outside his son's school in west Belfast on December 4 last year.

Police believe the INLA was behind the murder.