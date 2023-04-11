News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
3 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
3 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
4 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
5 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Joe Biden in Ireland: Drone enthusiasts warned it is now a crime to fly in central Belfast or near the airport for the next day

Drone-flying in Belfast has been temporarily criminalised, due to the visit of Joe Biden.

By Adam Kula
Published 11th Apr 2023, 22:08 BST- 1 min read

As of 7pm this evening (April 11) it became an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle in and around the Belfast city centre area, and within the vicinity of Belfast International Airport, said the PSNI.

The force added this “this is in line with a temporary airspace restriction issued by the Civil Aviation Authority”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ban will be in place until 8pm tomorrow (April 12).

Most Popular

The PSNI has not defined exactly what is meant by the “city centre area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An image of a drone from the Civil Aviation Authority websiteAn image of a drone from the Civil Aviation Authority website
An image of a drone from the Civil Aviation Authority website