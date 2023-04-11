Joe Biden in Ireland: Drone enthusiasts warned it is now a crime to fly in central Belfast or near the airport for the next day
Drone-flying in Belfast has been temporarily criminalised, due to the visit of Joe Biden.
As of 7pm this evening (April 11) it became an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle in and around the Belfast city centre area, and within the vicinity of Belfast International Airport, said the PSNI.
The force added this “this is in line with a temporary airspace restriction issued by the Civil Aviation Authority”.
The ban will be in place until 8pm tomorrow (April 12).
The PSNI has not defined exactly what is meant by the “city centre area”.