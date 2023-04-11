As of 7pm this evening (April 11) it became an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle in and around the Belfast city centre area, and within the vicinity of Belfast International Airport, said the PSNI.

The force added this “this is in line with a temporary airspace restriction issued by the Civil Aviation Authority”.

The ban will be in place until 8pm tomorrow (April 12).

The PSNI has not defined exactly what is meant by the “city centre area”.

