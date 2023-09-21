John Caldwell: Man accused of involvement in New IRA murder bid on top PSNI detective to be released from custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Slevin, 47, was granted bail over his alleged assistance in providing the vehicle on the day Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at sport facilities in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The off-duty policeman was struck repeatedly in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team on February 22.

The gunmen made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta discovered on fire later that night.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Although the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, police believe other criminal factions assisted in targeting someone regarded as a joint enemy.

Slevin, of Derryloughan Avenue in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, denies a charge of preparation of terrorist acts.

Detectives believe three cars were used in the operation, including a second Ford Fiesta transported to Omagh for an unspecified role in the build up to the attack.

A co-accused allegedly drove that car on the first stage of the journey from Belfast to Tamnamore Roundabout, near Coalisland.

Based on CCTV and telephone evidence, police claim Slevin picked up the driver at that location and took him back to Belfast.

Seven other men have been charged with attempting to murder DCI Caldwell, who spent nearly two months recovering in hospital.

Opposing Slevin’s application for bail, prosecution counsel argued that his alleged role showed him to be a trusted associate of the terrorists who carried out the shooting.

But defence barrister Joe Brolly, instructed by solicitor Gavin Booth, described the case against his client as “hopeless”.

Mr Justice O’Hara acknowledged there were issues which may distinguish Slevin from others charged in connection with the attack.

He cited the defendant’s clear record, employment in laying fibre optic cables and the length of time before such a complex case will reach trial.

Granting bail on sureties of £20,000, the judge stressed his decision will not inevitably mean any co-accused will also be released from custody.

Slevin was ordered to abide by a curfew, surrender any passports and report to police five times a week.