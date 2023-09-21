News you can trust since 1737
John Caldwell: Man arrested in connection with claim of responsibility after attack

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have today, Thursday 21 September, arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
A PSNI statement says the man was arrested in Londonderry under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.