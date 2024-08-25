Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior PSNI detective John Caldwell is suing the BBC and an MLA over comments made during a documentary about the investigation into the death of showjumper Katie Simpson.

The detective chief inspector, who suffered life-changing injuries in a dissident republican murder bid in 2023, is taking legal action over comments made by Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister on the BBC programme Spotlight.

The programme examined the police investigation into Ms Simpson’s death and whether some officers were initially reluctant to investigate the showjumper’s death as a potential crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the documentary, Ms McAllister made comments about Mr Caldwell as head of a team within the PSNI.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Wednesday May 24, 2023.

Chief constable Jon Boutcher told the Policing Board earlier this month that the PSNI got things wrong in the initial stages of their inquiry, but robustly defended Mr Caldwell and said he was not facing any misconduct proceedings.

Ms Simpson, 21, who was from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney on August 3 2020.

Her murder was originally thought by police to have been a suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not until the following year that Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trial of Creswell, 36, over the rape and murder of Ms Simpson ended in April following his sudden death.

Creswell, who had a past conviction for abusing another woman, initially called the emergency services having claimed to have found Ms Simpson in the aftermath of the apparent suicide bid.

The legal team representing Mr Caldwell said that the Spotlight programme did raise “important concerns” about the PSNI investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it said the legal action being taken against the BBC and Ms McAllister, first reported by Sunday Life, aimed to contest “false allegations and inaccuracies” made about Mr Caldwell.

A legal representative for Ms McAllister said her comments were “intensely” researched and that she would be “strenuously” defending any proceedings issued.

WP Tweed and Co, representing Mr Caldwell, said in a statement to PA: “We have been consulted by DCI John Caldwell in relation to the BBC Spotlight programme into the death of Katie Simpson.

“Our client is deeply conscious of the tragic circumstances of Katie’s murder and that the PSNI Chief Constable has apologised for flaws and shortcomings in the initial investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The programme did raise very important concerns regarding the handling of the police investigation. However, our client is not the subject of any PSNI disciplinary process.

“Our client totally and categorically denies the false allegations and inaccuracies that seek to undermine his personal and professional reputation.

“Accordingly, we have been instructed to take appropriate action against Nuala McAllister MLA and the BBC.”

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said on behalf of Ms McAllister: “As a highly respected political representative she was approached to expose serious failings with the PSNI investigation into the killing of Katie Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That included participating in a BBC Spotlight documentary.

“My client stands by her intensely researched commentary and will strenuously defend any proceedings issued challenging her contribution to that broadcast.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Spotlight’s investigation raised issues of significant public interest and was made in accordance with the BBC’s editorial guidelines.