The four-year investigation saw the UK's National Trading Standards (NTS) assist the US Federal Trade Commission identify US-based fraudsters who targeted UK households with fake offers of cash wins and claiming ‘guaranteed’ cash prize pay-outs.

The personalised mailings to UK addresses – estimated to be more than seven million in the four years from 2014 – deliberately targeted vulnerable people, such as older people living alone or those with long-term health conditions. The mailings enticed victims by asking for an upfront fee ranging from £25 to £40. Many paid the fee several times before realising there was no prize.

The investigation has recovered $25m to compensate victims around the world. National Trading Standards, which was commended by the US Attorney General for its role in the investigation, has since worked to secure the first compensation scheme across international borders in the UK.

Enforcement Officer with the Trading Standards Service NI, Yasmin Johnstone, said: “This is a very welcoming result to be able to return money to vulnerable people within Northern Ireland, particularly during an extremely challenging period as the cost of living crisis deepens. It is more important than it has ever been that we take the time to educate ourselves regarding scams in the hope we can recognise and prevent further loss of money in the future. We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to both the FTC and NTS Scams Team for all their hard work in helping to recover money for victims here in Northern Ireland."

Victims will be issued with a preloaded card which they can spend in shops or pay into their bank accounts. The cards have been distributed to the Trading Standards Service NI and the roll-out of returning money in Northern Ireland will begin on Monday 10 October 2022.